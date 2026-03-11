Teen girl killed in ATV crash in West Virginia remembered for smile that "brought joy to everyone"

A 15-year-old girl was killed in an ATV crash in West Virginia last week.

The fatal crash happened in the area of Isner Creek Road on private farmland in Elkins on March 6, CBS affiliate WDTV reported. Three other juveniles were reportedly on the ATV, a Can-Am Defender, when it crashed. Their conditions were not released, but Randolph County Schools' superintendent said in a post on Facebook that they were "seriously injured." WDTV reported that no criminal activity is suspected in the crash.

The 15-year-old who died was later identified as Rileigh Wingfield, according to her obituary. She was a sophomore at Elkins High School, where she played softball, and was a member of Young Life, a youth group. Her "presence and her smile brought joy to everyone who knew her," her loved ones wrote.

According to her obituary, Wingfield, who was known as "Ri," loved hanging out with her friends and family and enjoyed the outdoors, especially hiking, jeep riding, children and animals.

"Our hearts go out to the family of the student we have lost, and we ask that you keep them in your thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time," Randolph County Schools Superintendent Shawn Dilly wrote on Facebook.

Dilly said Wingfield's death is "deeply felt across our entire school community." The post went on to say that additional resources are available to students and staff amid the "tragedy."

"When tragedy touches our school community, it affects us all," Dilly said.

Wingfield leaves behind her parents and her three brothers.