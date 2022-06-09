Several young boys in Rochester Township say woman tried to lure them into her car with cookies

ROCHESTER, Pa. (KDKA) — Police in Beaver County have launched an investigation after several young boys told their parents that an elderly woman tried to lure them into her vehicle with cookies.

This disturbing case is serving as a warning for other parents in Rochester Township.

"It makes me feel uncomfortable," parent Rafael Lopez said.

Neighbors are on alert after several reports of an elderly woman attempting to lure boys into her car in Rochester Borough and the township. Lopez lives on Pennsylvania Avenue with his small children and said he saw the car on his street.

"It comes really slowly with tinted windows, silver car. Comes up and down all the time, Lopez said.

The first report came on May 27 when a mother said her 9-year-old son was approached by an elderly woman with gray hair in a black SUV, according to police. The mother said that the woman asked her son to go to Giant Eagle with her because she was lonely.

Police are investigating reports of attempted luring in Beaver County. (Photo Credit: KDKA)

Police believe the same woman, this time in a silver SUV, approached another young boy and enticed him with cookies on June 4. Both incidents happened within a block of each other on Pennsylvania Avenue.

"She was asking him the same thing, telling him she can take him to Giant Eagle cause she was coming from church. She was an older white lady driving a silver Trailblazer," Randi Moody said.

The mother of one of the boys took a picture of the vehicle and pleaded on Facebook for her neighbors to be on the lookout.

Police said they checked surveillance cameras in the area and increased patrol but came up empty. They're now asking for the community's help.

"We can't be everywhere, we rely on the community to report. Try to get a plate number for the vehicle, description of the vehicle. The more information we have, the better we can do," Rochester Township Police Sergeant Kevin Foltz said.

Foltz is using this as a warning to parents.

"Very important that the community keeps an eye out on our kids." Foltz said.

If you've seen the SUV or know something, you're asked to call the police.