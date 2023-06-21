Atria's in O'Hara Township closing after nearly 20 years in business

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- After nearly 20 years in business, Atria's in O'Hara Township is closing its doors.

The restaurant along Freeport Road will be closing for good on Sunday.

Tepache Mexican Kitchen and Bar, which has one existing location in Mars, will be moving into the restaurant's space.

After about 20 years serving pasta, steaks and seafood in O’Hara, Atria’s will be closing its doors.https://t.co/dz0hBC7ta7 — TribLIVE.com (@TribLIVE) June 20, 2023

Pat McDonelll, the CEO of Restaurant Holding Services that owns and operates Atria's told the Tribune-Review that the company wants to focus on its four other locations as well as the Juniper Grill and the food service it provides at the National Aviary.

Tepache is expected to renovate the existing building and open on October 1.