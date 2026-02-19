Beloved Ohio teacher's husband charged with murder in her death

The husband of a teacher in Tipp City, Ohio, who was killed during an apparent home invasion earlier this week was charged with murder, authorities said.

Caleb Carl Flynn is facing a list of charges in the death of 37-year-old Ashley Flynn, CBS affiliate WHIO reported. Caleb Carl Flynn was charged with one count of murder, two counts of felonious assault and two counts of tampering with evidence, according to Miami Valley Jails records. He was taken into custody on Thursday around 2:30 a.m. and taken to the Miami County Jail, records show.

Ashley Flynn, a teacher in Tipp City, Ohio, was shot and killed on Feb. 16, 2026, authorities said. (Photo Credit: Tipp City Schools)

On Monday, police in Tipp City originally said Ashley Flynn was killed in a burglary gone wrong, WHIO reported. Law enforcement was reportedly called to the home on Cunningham Court around 2:30 a.m. for a reported burglary. Ashley Flynn was found with a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene, WHIO reported.

Tipp City Police Chief Greg Adkins told the news outlet on Monday that there were signs of forced entry. He stated that two shots were fired inside the home. Additional details surrounding what happened were not released on Thursday night.

Two children were home at the time of the shooting. They were not physically injured.

Ashley Flynn was beloved in the Tipp City community. She was the volleyball coach for Tippecanoe Middle School, a substitute teacher and a former Tipp City Schools teacher.

"She was known for her beautiful smile, warmth, kindness, and the positive impact she had on so many—both in and out of the classroom and on the court," the school district said in a Facebook post on Monday.

The 37-year-old mother of two was also a teacher at Lifewise Academy in Hillard and a member of Christian Life Center in Dayton.