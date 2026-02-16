Ohio teacher killed during home invasion, police say

A teacher in Tipp City, Ohio, was shot and killed during an apparent home invasion on Monday morning, authorities said.

Ashley Flynn, 37, was killed in a burglary gone wrong, Tipp City Police Chief Greg Adkins told CBS affiliate WHIO. Tipp City Schools said the 37-year-old was the volleyball coach for Tippecanoe Middle School, a substitute teacher and a former Tipp City Schools teacher.

Ashley Flynn, a teacher in Tipp City, Ohio, was shot and killed during an apparent home invasion on Feb. 16, 2026, authorities said. (Photo Credit: Tipp City Schools)

Law enforcement reportedly was called to a home on Cunningham Court around 2:30 a.m. on Monday for a reported burglary. At the scene, WHIO reported that officers found Flynn with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Flynn's husband and two children were home at the time. They were not physically injured.

Chief Adkins told the TV station that there were signs of forced entry, and no suspect has been identified as of Monday evening.

Tipp City teacher killed remembered for smile

Flynn is being remembered for "her beautiful smile, warmth, kindness, and the positive impact" she had on people inside and outside the classroom.

"Our thoughts are with all who are grieving during this difficult time," the district's Facebook post said.

The 37-year-old woman was also a teacher at Lifewise Academy, which held a prayer gathering on Monday afternoon to honor Flynn.

"We are heartbroken by the passing of our teacher, Ashley Flynn," the academy said on Facebook.

Police are investigating the burglary. Anyone with information on the incident can contact Tipp City police at 937-667-311 or the Miami County Communications Center at 937-440-9911. No other information was released on Monday.