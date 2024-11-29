Arthur Smith says he's happy in Pittsburgh after contacted about UNC coaching job

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith says he's happy in Pittsburgh after he was contacted about the coaching vacancy at the University of North Carolina."

Smith says he had a conversation with the university about their coaching vacancy where he played on the offensive line in the early 2000s. Smith's coaching career started there in Chapel Hill as a graduate assistant in 2006.

He says the university reached out to him about the job, but says he doesn't plan on leaving Pittsburgh anytime soon.

Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith leaves the field following Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens on Nov. 17th, 2024 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. Mike Darnay / KDKA

"Obviously, it's your alma mater," Smith said. "It's not something I've thought about. Like a lot of these things go and I know in today's media, things can blow up out of control, but the reality is they reached out on a preliminary call. I appreciate it. I love that place, but that's not my focus. I've got one of the best jobs in football right now.

Smith joined the Steelers' staff this offseason after he was fired by the Atlanta Falcons where he spent three years as the head coach there.