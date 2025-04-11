Other Art Festival on Walnut Street, Beaver County Maple Syrup and Music Festival and Head Turners Car Show and Easter Egg Hunt | KDKA Weekend Planner

In Pittsburgh there's an all new lineup of events that will take place over the weekend, here are the events you will want to check out.

The Other Art Festival on Walnut Street

The Other Art Festival on Walnut Street will be on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. in Shadyside.

There will be over 100 artists in attendance and the event will feature paintings, pottery and photography.

The event will also have a craft marketplace with hand-made soaps, clothing and home decor.

Admission is free and more details can be found on the art festival website.

Beaver County Maple Syrup and Music Festival

The Beaver County Maple Syrup and Music Festival will be at Brady's Run Park on Saturday and Sunday from 8:30 - 4:30 p.m.

The event will feature all-you-can-eat pancakes to enjoy, and there will be a cotton candy and popcorn shop.

There will be two stages for entertainment featuring local musicians.

The Ft. McIntosh Garrison will be host a live reenactment as Revolutionary War soldiers.

Admission to the festival is free, but a ticket will be needed for the all-you-can-eat pancakes event. Tickets will be $15 for adults, $12 for those who are active or retired from the military, and $10 for children ages 4-12.

More details about the festival and event can be found on the website.

Head Turners Car Show and Easter Egg Hunt

The Car Show and Easter Egg Hunt event by Head Turners will be on Center Avenue in Pitcairn on Saturday from 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.

The car show will begin at noon and there will be an Easter egg hunt for kids.

The event is open to the public and a ticket for the car show will cost $10.

There will be food options and a DJ at the event and an opportunity to see the Easter Bunny.

More details about the event can be found on social media.