Police rush to Arsenal Middle School for reports of disorderly juvenile

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Police were called to Arsenal Middle School in Lawrenceville on Monday morning for reports of a disorderly juvenile, Pittsburgh Public Safety officials said.

Zone 2 officers from Pittsburgh police responded to the scene around 10 a.m.

Investigators are not yet releasing details on the incident.

Paramedics were also called.

Pittsburgh Public School police are leading the investigation.

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.  

First published on January 9, 2023 / 11:59 AM

