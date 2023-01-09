Police rush to Arsenal Middle School for reports of disorderly juvenile

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Police were called to Arsenal Middle School in Lawrenceville on Monday morning for reports of a disorderly juvenile, Pittsburgh Public Safety officials said.

Zone 2 officers from Pittsburgh police responded to the scene around 10 a.m.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Investigators are not yet releasing details on the incident.

Paramedics were also called.

Pittsburgh Public School police are leading the investigation.

