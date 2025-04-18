Watch CBS News
Three people arrested and charged in 2021 deadly shooting in Marshall-Shadeland

Three people have now been charged in connection with a 2021 murder in Pittsburgh's Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood

Pittsburgh police have said they have arrested Caia Oliver, Ramone Harrison, and Jermale Lewis on Thursday. 

They're accused of the death of Ernest Adams at his home on Malden Street nearly four years ago. 

In August 2021, police were called to the 1300 block of Malden Street after a Shotspotter alert was issued. Once they forced entry into the home, they found the 39-year-old Adams had been shot multiple times, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. 

"It feels nervous and scary because I check the window, and it's next to my house, and it's not good at all," said a neighbor at the time. 

Police used security footage from the home's Arlo security camera system to investigate and saw footage of the shooting, and used it to identify the suspects. 

All three suspects are now facing various charges, including firearms violations, criminal homicide, and criminal conspiracy. 

