Arrest warrants issued for three teenagers in connection with Industry Borough triple stabbing

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Police in Beaver County are looking for three teens wanted in connection with a triple stabbing that took place earlier this week in Industry Borough. 

The incident took place along Midland Beaver Road earlier this week and three people were stabbed and taken to the hospital.

Arrest warrants have been filed for 18-year-old Jonathan Bish, 18-year-old Chantz Cottrill, and 17-year-old Julia Dibacco. 

All three suspects are facing attempted murder, aggravated assault, and conspiracy charges.

It's unclear what led up to the stabbing. 

