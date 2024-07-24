3 people stabbed in Industry Borough

INDUSTRY BOROUGH, Pa. (KDKA) -- Police in Beaver County are investigating a triple stabbing that took place overnight in Industry Borough.

Dispatchers tell KDKA that three people were taken to the hospital from a stabbing incident that happened just after 12:30 a.m. along Midland Beaver Road.

The ages and conditions of the people were stabbed are unknown at this time.

It's also unclear if anyone was taken into custody.

Beaver Police are handling the investigation into the incident.

