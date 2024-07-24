Watch CBS News
Local News

3 people stabbed in Industry Borough

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

INDUSTRY BOROUGH, Pa. (KDKA) -- Police in Beaver County are investigating a triple stabbing that took place overnight in Industry Borough.

Dispatchers tell KDKA that three people were taken to the hospital from a stabbing incident that happened just after 12:30 a.m. along Midland Beaver Road. 

The ages and conditions of the people were stabbed are unknown at this time.

It's also unclear if anyone was taken into custody. 

Beaver Police are handling the investigation into the incident. 

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for more on this developing story. 

Mike Darnay

Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.