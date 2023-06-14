Watch CBS News
Arrest warrant issued for suspect in Chauncey Drive shooting

By Patrick Damp

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Police have obtained an arrest warrant for a suspect wanted in a shooting that took place last week. 

It happened on Chauncey Drive last Friday when a man was shot several times in the neck and showed up at Mercy Hospital. 

Police were able to use surveillance video as well as DNA evidence to connect 19-year-old Damon Peters to the shooting. 

Peters is facing several charges including attempted homicide. 

First published on June 14, 2023 / 5:04 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

