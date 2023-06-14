Arrest warrant issued for suspect in Chauncey Drive shooting
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Police have obtained an arrest warrant for a suspect wanted in a shooting that took place last week.
It happened on Chauncey Drive last Friday when a man was shot several times in the neck and showed up at Mercy Hospital.
Police were able to use surveillance video as well as DNA evidence to connect 19-year-old Damon Peters to the shooting.
Peters is facing several charges including attempted homicide.
