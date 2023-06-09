Police investigate possible shooting near Mercy Hospital in the Hill District

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Overnight, police were called to Chauncey Drive in the Hill District for a 16-round ShotSpotter alert.

That happened around 1:30 a.m. and several officers were seen outside of Mercy Hospital.

The officers on the scene were looking at an SUV in the emergency room's parking lot.

It was evident that the front passenger window had been shot out.

As of this morning, it's still unknown if anyone was hurt or if anyone is in custody.

