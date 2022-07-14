Arrest warrant issued for man accused of shooting ex-girlfriend through window

CLAIRTON, Pa. (KDKA) - The search is on for a man accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend in the head through a window.

According to the criminal complaint, Timothy Wallace allegedly knocked on the window of his ex-girlfriend's window, demanded she come outside and then fired several rounds into the home, striking her in the head on Wednesday night.

Police spoke with the victim, Kastasha Polk, at the hospital after she had been transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

She told police the two had recently broken up and he came to the home and demanded to see her.

Polk did not answer the door and then Wallace fired two shots through the window, striking her in the right side of the head.

Polk then ran to hide and protect her two children and called 911.

Wallace was no longer on the scene and he was described as a slightly muscular Black man with tattoos on both arms, and a lazy eye to the right side.

He is now facing charges of aggravated assault, criminal attempted homicide, recklessly endangering another person, and firearms violations.

Allegheny County Police have said he is known to frequent the Wilkinsburg and Beltzhoover areas.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

