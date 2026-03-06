Arrest made in "heinous" torture of dog in northern Pennsylvania, rescue says

An arrest has been made after a dog was found zip-tied and abandoned in northern Pennsylvania, an animal shelter says.

After posting to Facebook on Wednesday, asking for help finding the "monster" accused of torturing the dog, the ANNA Shelter announced later that day that a suspect was arrested on felony charges of animal cruelty.

"She isn't a no name dog that no one cared about...someone knew her and loved her...they saw the post RIGHT HERE and were brave enough to do the right thing and reach out to us," the shelter wrote on social media. "Someone hurt her...tortured her and caused her tremendous suffering and unimaginable agony. THAT SOMEONE is now in custody, arrested on felony charges of animal cruelty."

A Pennsylvania animal shelter is seeking information about the "monster" who inflicted "insane cruelty" and "unbelievable torture" on a dog. (Photo provided by ANNA Shelter/Facebook)

The ANNA Shelter said the dog, named Mimi, suffered "agonizing pain and unbelievable torture." She was found with her front and back legs zip-tied. Her back legs had swollen so much they looked like "balloons about to burst," the rescue said. She was also covered in urine scalding and her body was full of infection.

The shelter didn't release the name of the suspect, but it posted an update on Mimi on Friday, sharing a photo of her wearing gingerbread pajamas with a cone around her neck. She's getting medicine, special soaks and her caretakers are refeeding her slowly to help her system. Mimi has "turned a corner," and it's possible she'll be able to recover without surgery, the rescue said.