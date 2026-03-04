Dog found zip-tied and abandoned in northern Pennsylvania: "Heinous acts of torture"

A Pennsylvania animal shelter is seeking information about the "monster" who inflicted "insane cruelty" and "unbelievable torture" on a dog that was found zip-tied and abandoned.

Calling it "the most heinous acts of torture we have ever witnessed," the ANNA Shelter in Erie posted to Facebook on Wednesday asking for information about the dog, which was found around 5 p.m. on Tuesday. The photos and descriptions may be disturbing to some viewers.

The shelter said it got a call from the Pennsylvania State Police saying a dog was in need of immediate medical attention. When the dog came in, she was "soaked, shivering and in shock," the shelter said. She had been found abandoned, covered with towels and a "filthy blanket."

A Pennsylvania animal shelter is seeking information about the "monster" who inflicted "insane cruelty" and "unbelievable torture" on a dog. (Photo provided by ANNA Shelter/Facebook)

The dog's front and back legs had been zip-tied, and her back legs were tied so tightly they were swollen, "resembling balloons about to burst," ANNA Shelter said. Her entire body is covered in urine scalding and is full of infection.

"This poor puppy has suffered agonizing pain and unbelievable torture," the rescue wrote on Facebook.

After she was sedated and the zip ties were cut off, the dog was taken to a critical care specialist.

"We need your help finding the monster responsible for this insanity," the shelter said on social media. "Someone recognizes this dog. Someone knows something. PLEASE do the right thing and get us the information."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the cruelty team at 814-572-5913 or state police in Erie at 814-898-1641.

The shelter is calling her Jolene, writing, "she needs YOU as much as she needs us!"