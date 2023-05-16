Arona man sentenced to prison time in deadly DUI crash

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An Arona man was sentenced to prison time for his role in a deadly DUI crash in 2021.

The Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office said Ronald Jaffre was sentenced to four to eight years in prison on Monday. He previously pleaded guilty to homicide by vehicle while DUI, aggravated assault by a motor vehicle and driving under the influence.

The office said he was driving in Hempfield Township on Route 136 in April 2021 when he crashed into another vehicle. The crash killed JoAnn Wardezak, who was a passenger in the car.

Tests revealed Jaffre's blood alcohol content was .14%, officials said.