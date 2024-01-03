Arnold appoints interim police chief and reappoints city manager

ARNOLD, Pa. (KDKA) -- The City of Arnold has a new police chief and a new city manager.

City Council accepted the retirement of Chief Eric Doutt at a meeting on Tuesday evening.

Council had been set to vote on a demotion until Doutt submitted his resignation.

Rob Haus was appointed as interim chief by council during the meeting.

KDKA

The city is also searching for more officers.

It currently has five officers and wants to add five more -- but the mayor says there's no threat to public safety.

"These officers have been working extra shifts to cover and I feel confident that they'll continue to do their due diligence to this city."

Council also decided to reappoint Mario Bellavia as city manager.

He was let go from that job in August.