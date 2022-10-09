Armstrong Tunnel, Philip Murray Bridge to close for Lemieux 6.6K this morning

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The cold isn't going to hold back hundreds of runners this morning in Pittsburgh!

While we're off to cool start, those wanting to help the Lemieux Foundation have their running shoes and running gear ready to go for the Pittsburgh Penguins 6.6K Run and Family Walk.

However, due to the race's route, two major throughways will be closed this morning from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m.

The Armstrong Tunnel and the Philip Murray (South Tenth Street) Bridge will be closed for that three-hour window.

While there is no posted detour, outbound traffic can use Forbes Avenue, the Birmingham Bridge, and East Carson Street and inbound traffic can use East Carson Street, the Birmingham Bridge, and Fifth Avenue.

This is the 10th year of the run and it helps benefit the Mario Lemieux Foundation as well as the Penguins Foundation.

