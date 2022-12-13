Armstrong County woman charged with DUI after crashing vehicle with her 3 kids inside

Woman charged with DUI after crashing vehicle with her 3 kids inside

NORTH APOLLO, Pa. (KDKA) — An Armstrong County woman is accused of driving under the influence and crashing her car with her three young children inside.

Kiski Township police say 24-year-old Jocelyn Riley lost control of her SUV and jumped the curb along the River Road, shearing off a fire hydrant and disabling her car.

When officers arrived at the scene, they say they found Riley still in the car showing signs of heavy intoxication. Police say she failed three field sobriety tests. On the passenger side of the car, police say they found several empty bottles of whiskey shots.

Also inside the vehicle, according to police, were Riley's three children, who are 4 years old, 3 years old and 1 month old. One of the children was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Police say moments before the incident, Riley allegedly was involved in a hit-and-run in another jurisdiction.

Police say DUIs with kids in cars are more common during the holiday season.

"Your couple of drinks and being fine is different from another's a couple of drinks and being fine," Kiski Township Police Chief Lee Bartolicius said. "That's why I like to have a policy of zero drinks behind the wheel of a motor vehicle."

"You could ruin some other family's holiday season by an irresponsible action on your behalf," he added.

Riley faces multiple felony counts, including endangering the welfare of children and driving under the influence.