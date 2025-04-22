Armstrong County caretaker accused of assaulting client

An Armstrong County caregiver is facing charges after police said he assaulted the man he was tasked to take care of.

Officers with the Kittanning Borough Police Department were called to a home on Dwight Street for reports of an assault on April 17. When officers knocked on the front door of the home, they were greeted by the homeowner, Anthony Shearer, who was bleeding from the head.

Shearer said his caregiver, Joshua Kelley, punched him multiple times in the head following an argument.

"I did see his face. I just didn't know what happened to him. I thought maybe he fell. He had a gash," neighbor Barbara Walker said.

According to the criminal complaint, while police were tending to Shearer's injuries, he received a video call from Kelley in which he was heard telling Shearer, "I'll kill you next time."

Officers immediately went to Kelley's house to question him. There, police say he admitted to striking Shearer but only after he allegedly shoved his hand into Kelley's face.

Police believe given Shearer's disabilities, Kelley's use of excessive force was unnecessary.

Neighbor Ron Edwards checked in on Shearer on Tuesday. Edwards said he was up and moving around.

"He said he was OK," Edwards said. "I asked him if he needed anything to give a shout out."

Kelley is charged with simple assault, neglect of a care-dependent person, abuse of a care-dependent person and terroristic threats. He's awaiting his preliminary hearing.

Police said the caretaker had been caring for the victim for the past four years.

KDKA reached out to the agency where Kelley works for comment, but did not hear back on Tuesday.