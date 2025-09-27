Woman detained after man stabbed multiple times in Pittsburgh neighborhood

A woman is in custody at the Allegheny County Jail after a domestic incident ended in a stabbing at a home in Pittsburgh's Arlington neighborhood.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, around 5:15 a.m. on Saturday morning, police were called to a home in the 2400 block of Spring Street for a reported stabbing.

Once officers arrived at the scene, they found a man inside the home who had been stabbed multiple times, twice in the shoulder, and had a deep cut on his wrist.

He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police said the incident began as a domestic altercation between the victim and a woman. The woman was taken into custody and transported to the Allegheny County Jail.

Charges have not been filed, but are expected, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety.