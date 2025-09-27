Watch CBS News
Woman detained after man stabbed multiple times in Pittsburgh neighborhood

By
Patrick Damp
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.
A woman is in custody at the Allegheny County Jail after a domestic incident ended in a stabbing at a home in Pittsburgh's Arlington neighborhood.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, around 5:15 a.m. on Saturday morning, police were called to a home in the 2400 block of Spring Street for a reported stabbing. 

Once officers arrived at the scene, they found a man inside the home who had been stabbed multiple times, twice in the shoulder, and had a deep cut on his wrist. 

He was taken to the hospital in stable condition. 

Police said the incident began as a domestic altercation between the victim and a woman. The woman was taken into custody and transported to the Allegheny County Jail. 

Charges have not been filed, but are expected, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety. 

