6-year-old girl hit while waiting for bus in North Belle Vernon laid to rest

6-year-old girl hit while waiting for bus in Belle Vernon laid to rest

BELLE VERNON, Pa. (KDKA) - Six-year-old Aria Mae Woznick was laid to rest on Wednesday.

The kindergartener lost her life after the was hit by a car Friday on her way to the bus stop in North Belle Vernon.

Dozens gathered for her funeral at Belle Vernon High School where the auditorium was packed with people preparing to say their final goodbyes.

Aria's mother, Amanda Woznick, said she'll always remember her daughter for her smile, laugh and fearlessness.

"She was not scared of anything, no fear," Amanda Woznick said Sunday.

Woznick said Aria will be loved and missed by everyone who knew her.

"We honor Aria every day. We live our life like she would -- fearless," Woznick said.

As many mourn her, Woznick said she plans to take steps to ensure her daughter will never be forgotten.

"The church has offered to put a bus shelter in front of their church and I'm thinking of a memorial or plaque," Woznick said. "Before I left the hospital, I held my baby's hand for the last time and I told her that mommy will make sure no other child would be hurt and it would change because of her."

The bus stop where Aria was hit currently has no school bus stop sign, lights or a crosswalk.

KDKA-TV reached out to North Belle Vernon and Rostraver council members to learn what's being done to protect students at that bus stop moving forward but didn't hear back before air time.

KDKA-TV also asked the Belle Vernon Area School superintendent if the district is considering changing the bus route but didn't hear back yet.