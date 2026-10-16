How to register to vote in Pennsylvania for the 2026 midterm elections

The deadline to register to vote in Pennsylvania for the 2026 midterm election is fast approaching.

Here's what to know about registering to vote in Pennsylvania so you can cast your ballot on Nov. 3.

When is the voter registration deadline in Pennsylvania?

The deadline to register to vote in Pennsylvania for the midterm election is Oct. 19.

How to register to vote online in Pennsylvania

You can register online to vote by filling out an application with details like your name, eligibility, address and identifying information, whether that's a driver's license number or the last four digits of your Social Security number.

After you hit submit, your county elections office will review your application and send you a voter registration card in the mail.

How to register to vote by mail or in person in Pennsylvania

If you're registering by mail, download and print the voter registration application, fill it out, sign your name and send it to your county elections office. Don't forget the stamp. If you mail your voter registration form, it must be received by your county elections office by the close of business on Oct. 19.

The process to register to vote in person is similar. Visit your county elections office, fill out the paper application, sign your name at the bottom, and give it to the clerk. You can also register to vote at other government buildings like PennDOT centers, Area Agencies on Aging, armed forces recruitment centers and any state agency that uses the Compass app.

In both cases, your application will be reviewed, and you will be sent a voter registration card in the mail.

Who is eligible to vote in Pennsylvania?

To register to vote in Pennsylvania, you must be at least 18 years old, a citizen of the United States for at least one month and a resident of Pennsylvania and your registered election district for at least 30 days. You also have to register to vote at least 15 days before the next election, which, in this case, is a deadline of Oct. 19.

Am I registered to vote in Pennsylvania?

You can check your voter registration online by using either your name or your driver's license number. If you don't have a driver's license, you can use your PennDOT ID.

What do you need to register to vote in Pennsylvania?

If you are eligible to register to vote in Pennsylvania, you just need some form of identification. If you have one, have your Pennsylvania driver's license or PennDOT ID available to reference as you fill out your application.

How long does it take to register to vote in Pennsylvania?

According to the state's website, you can complete your voter registration application in as little as 10 minutes.

Once you submit your application, your county elections office will process it and then send your voter registration card in the mail. If it doesn't arrive within two weeks, contact your county election office.