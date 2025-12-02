How to apply for Pennsylvania's Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program

As snow and cold weather roll through Pennsylvania, federal funding will finally be available to thousands of families to help pay their heating bills.

The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program opens for applications in Pennsylvania on Wednesday, a month late because of a delay in funds due to the government shutdown.

"We were really pleased that the federal government, when it reopened, they got the LIHEAP funding out to the states, and now we're able to run the program as normal," said Brandon Cwalina, spokesperson for the state Department of Human Services. "The delay of the month, we definitely understand, caused some folks some concerns."

In the meantime, Gov. Josh Shapiro, in partnership with the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission, was able to start the annual winter utility shut-off moratorium one month early, moving it from December to November.

"Folks who weren't receiving any LIHEAP payments in November didn't have to worry about their utilities being shut off," Cwalina said.

However, some were still impacted.

"The moratorium does not prevent or forgive or anything the outstanding payments to utility providers, which is why the LIHEAP program is still so important," Cwalina said.

The affected number is unclear, but during the 2024-25 LIHEAP season, the state provided regular benefits for about 292,000 households, and crisis benefits to an additional 128,000 in more immediate jeopardy.

With the program starting up again, Cwalina expects it to run smoothly, with people receiving services within the next two weeks after their applications are processed.

"We're working as quickly as we can to approve LIHEAP applications and get the funds out," Cwalina said.

They want to make sure to keep families warm during the coldest months of the year. You can find details on eligibility and apply to the program online.