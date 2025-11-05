Apple and almond bread pudding recipe | Cooking with Rania

Thanksgiving doesn't have to be only about the pie! This is also a great way to use apples during this time of the year!

Apple and Almond Bread Pudding

(Photo: PTL)

Ingredients

4 semi-tart apples, such as Fuji or Braeburn, peeled, cored and cubed

1 loaf Challah, cut into ½-inch dice (about 7-8 cups)

1½ cups sliced almonds

1 cup golden raisins

5 large eggs

¾ cup sugar

½ cup almond paste, crumbled

1 quart half-and-half

1 teaspoon pure almond extract

½ teaspoon cinnamon

Non-stick baking pan spray

Directions:

In a large bowl, combine the apples, bread, almonds and raisins.

In a medium bowl, whisk the eggs, and then add the sugar and whisk until well combined. Whisk in the almond paste and whisk well until well combined. Add the half-and-half, almond extract and cinnamon, and whisk until thoroughly combined. Pour the custard mixture over the bread and let it soak for about 20 minutes.

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 10-inch gratin dish with nonstick baking spray.

Spoon the bread and custard mixture evenly into the prepared gratin dish. Bake for about 45 minutes, or until golden on top and the custard is set. Serve warm.

Serves 8

Note: You can assemble the bread pudding the day before and bake it before serving time. Allow it to sit out on the counter for about an hour so that it's not placed directly in the oven from the refrigerator.