Apollo-Ridge School District condemns racist post targeting Valley High School football team

SPRING CHURCH, Pa. (KDKA) -- Police in Armstrong and Westmoreland counties are working to track down a person behind a racist social media post that targets a local football team.

The post has since been taken down, but the New Kensington-Arnold School District said it shows the Valley High football team in a hateful, offensive and racist manner.

The post comes ahead of Valley High's game against Apollo Ridge on Friday.

The Apollo-Ridge School District condemned the post on Tuesday after learning about it. Superintendent Dr. Matt Curci said a juvenile is responsible for it but is not associated with their football team. He said the pictures were posted on a non-district affiliated website.

"It's just heartbreaking. It's hard to fathom that people this day and age are still thinking that way, still expressing that kind of hate. I don't even have words for it. I thought we were all done with this decades ago," said Becca Siddle, a pastor at the United Presbyterian Church in New Kensington.

Community members in New Kensington told KDKA they're disheartened by the post and said this is an area that has no place for hate.

KDKA-TV talked to a Valley High Middle School grandparent who said she got an automated call from the district about the incident. She said she took the opportunity to make this a teachable moment for her grandson who is in the eighth grade.

"We don't condone anything like this and I mean, I know their children, but they have to know right from wrong and they have to know that that is unacceptable," she said.

Apollo-Ridge School District sent a letter to families saying, "These posts were reprehensible in nature and in no way, shape, or form represent the views of the Apollo-Ridge School District. There is no place for racism, no matter the setting."

Dr. Chris Sefcheck, superintendent of the New Kensginton-Arnold School District sent KDKA-TV a statement saying, "On Monday afternoon, Valley High School administration was notified of a racist social media post targeting our football team. School district officials and law enforcement are currently investigating this incident, and the offensive post has been removed. Such behavior runs counter to our community standards and goes against our core values of respect, integrity, and compassion. We are in close collaboration with Apollo Ridge's administration to identify and take appropriate action against those responsible for this offensive act. Ensuring the safety and well-being of our students is our utmost priority, and we are treating this situation with the highest level of urgency."

Sefcheck also confirmed extra security measures would be in place ahead of and during the football game on Friday.

KDKA-TV reached out to Kiski police and the New Kensington police department to learn if they've determined who was behind the post and if charges will be filed but hasn't heard back yet.

Apollo-Ridge released this statement on Tuesday:

"Last evening it was brought to our attention that a person or persons on social media posted hurtful, racist material in advance of the Apollo-Ridge vs. Valley High School football game this week. These posts were reprehensible in nature and in no way, shape, or form represent the views of the Apollo-Ridge School District. There is no place for racism, no matter the setting. While this site, which has since been deleted after being reported, was not affiliated with the Apollo-Ridge School District, we are very clear in condemning the actions of the individual(s) and their message. Law enforcement has been contacted and we will fully cooperate in investigating to determine who is responsible.

We have been working in cooperation with the New-Kensington Arnold School District to navigate the difficult waters created by this saddening situation. Rather than create further divide, we are working to build a climate of understanding, caring, and mutual respect. Both school districts have a history of strong competition and integrity, and we are united in wanting the true nature of our school communities to rise above ignorance and allow positivity to prevail.

We encourage both communities to join together in demonstrating we are all on the same team in ending racism."

The superintendent also sent KDKA another statement on Wednesday:

"The Apollo-Ridge School District has been working to address the hurtful, racist posts made by a juvenile on a non-District affiliated site. We can confirm that these posts did not come from any member of our football team and the responsible individual will be held accountable. We are very saddened that these actions have caused pain and disruption in our school communities. As previously stated, the Apollo-Ridge School District condemns the reprehensible nature of the posts. At Apollo-Ridge we believe in values of kindness, respect, and caring for ALL individuals, and the posts in no way represent what we believe in as a school community.

We are empathetic with the New Kensington-Arnold School District community for having been targeted by such ignorance. But we also are saddened that the great students here at Apollo-Ridge also have to unfairly endure this negativity by association, which does not represent what they do and how they conduct themselves every day. This is an example of how hurtful the actions of one individual can be. Our students and community at large are embarrassed and angry to be associated with the messages displayed by these posts and want to be clear to reiterate that is not what we stand for.

We are working very hard with our friends at New Kensington-Arnold School District to ensure the mutual respect we have always had for one another, noting that this individual's actions do not speak for our community in any way. The school administrators and coaches at both school districts are collaborating to reinforce messages of unity with and respect for one another. We appreciate the support of our school communities in helping to move forward, seeking to build mutual understanding and appreciation rather than increased division. While we condemn these actions, we have to work together for our communities to end racism."