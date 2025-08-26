Apollo community rallying around family of teen who died after falling into Kiski River

Apollo-Ridge community rallying around family of teen who died after falling into Kiski River

Apollo-Ridge community rallying around family of teen who died after falling into Kiski River

Apollo-Ridge community rallying around family of teen who died after falling into Kiski River

The community of Apollo is mourning the loss of 14-year-old Colton Bureau, who died Monday at UPMC Children's Hospital.

The teenager fell into the Kiski River over the weekend after suffering a medical episode.

Now, the community is stepping up to help the family.

In the parking lot near the Roaring Run trailhead in Kiski Township on Tuesday, people like Brooke Ramos expressed their heartfelt grief over the recent death of Bureau.

"As a mother of two children who are young, I can't imagine losing a child," Ramos said. "Especially when it was a day that was supposed to be filled with fun and memories, so personally, I am devastated."

Bureau was with a group of people on Saturday, when he reportedly suffered a medical emergency of some kind and fell into the water of the Kiski River.

The loss has been keenly felt at Apollo-Ridge High School, where Bureau was a freshman.

Apollo-Ridge's Superintendent, Dr. Courtney Anderson, said in a statement:

"The Apollo-Ridge School District is heartbroken over the tragic loss of one of our students. Our deepest sympathies and heartfelt thoughts are with the student's family, friends, and all who are impacted by this devastating loss."

Dr. Anderson went on to say that counselors have been made available throughout the school district for anyone who may need assistance coping with grief.

So far, a GoFundMe page has been set up for Bureau's family, and it is nearly at its $12,000 goal. The fundraiser can be found by searching, "Help Jason and Lauren After Tragic Accident."

On Friday night, Apollo's high school football team, as well as the Apollo-Ridge Touchdown Club, will be holding a fundraiser for Bureau's family at their game against Jeannette.

Many in the community, including Ramos and her family, are planning on attending.

"Part of community is also being an extended family, I think, and rallying around those who are grieving," Ramos said. "The Bible tells us to grieve with those who grieve, and mourn with those who mourn, as well as rejoice with those who rejoice. So, I think that is really important."

The fundraiser will take place at Owens Field in Apollo.

The football team will be wearing a "CB" sticker on their helmets, while middle school football players will be collecting donations for the family at the gate before the football game.

The Touchdown Club is donating its portion of the 50/50 raffle, and the band boosters' concession stand is donating 10% of the concession sales to the family.