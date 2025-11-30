12 residents displaced after apartment fire in New Castle

Twelve residents were safely evacuated after a fire tore through an apartment complex in New Castle, Lawrence County, on Sunday morning.

Firefighters from New Castle Local No. 160 responded to Waldo Street just after 6 a.m. Sunday. The department said via social media that smoke was visible from the station as firefighters initiated their response.

Crews arrived within approximately three minutes of the call, but the fire had already reached the roof, New Castle Fire Department Deputy Chief Tom Bulisco said.

All 12 people living in the multi-unit complex were able to escape the building, but two dogs were later found dead.

The building was deemed a complete loss, and the Red Cross is assisting residents.

Officials determined that the fire originated on the third floor of the building. New Castle police are investigating the cause of the blaze.