Antisemitic stickers found in Pittsburgh neighborhoods

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Antisemitic stickers have been found throughout different parts of Pittsburgh.

The stickers were plastered throughout Squirrel Hill and were also seen Downtown.

Councilperson Barb Warwick says the Jewish Federation and Pittsburgh Police have gathered more than 20 reports of the stickers being found.

She says that the city's leaders are "committed to protecting the safety and well-being of every resident" and asks people to be beacon of kindness to others.

Warwick says if you find any posters promoting hate to call 911.