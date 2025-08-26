Ohio man accused of spreading antisemitic flyers in Pittsburgh neighborhoods found guilty, fined $50,000

An Ohio man accused of spreading antisemitic flyers in Pittsburgh neighborhoods was in city traffic court on Tuesday on more than 100 counts of littering.

Jeremy Brokow's attorney says his client was guilty of bad judgment and, under the First Amendment, allowed to say what he wanted to say.

While that may be the case, the judge in city traffic court said he is still guilty of littering charges and now will face a significant fine.

"We're disappointed with the judge's decision," defense attorney Joshua Smith said after Brokow was found guilty of 160 counts of littering and fined $50,000.

Brokow, 45, is accused of throwing bags with alleged antisemitic literature onto residents' lawns in Squirrel Hill and other communities in May 2025.

"The officer said, in his opinion, these charges, specifically the number of citations, were, quite possibly, driven by the content of the flyers and not just the idea that it's littering," Smith added.

"I think this was, at worst, a misguided attempt at political advocacy. I don't think that it should entail $50,000 in fines," Smith said of the potentially offensive antisemitic content of the flyers.

"He targeted the neighborhood, and the literature that was there was racist and antisemitic," according to Erik Kroll of the Jewish Federation of Pittsburgh.

Kroll of the says the verdict was just, and while not charged with ethnic intimidation or a hate crime, Brokow of Zanesville, Ohio, was doing a lot more than littering.

"This was spreading hate and fear. That is what it was," Kroll argued.

Brokow's attorney says he will appeal the judge's decision.