Antisemitic attack in Pittsburgh's Oakland neighborhood under investigation, police say

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man wearing a Star of David necklace was attacked by a group of people who "hurled insults about Israel" in Pittsburgh's Oakland neighborhood early Friday morning, police said.

According to Pittsburgh police, the victim told detectives he was walking in the area of Semple and Ward streets around 2 a.m. when he saw a group of about eight men. When the group saw his necklace, police said they used antisemitic language and at least three of them began punching and kicking the victim.

A bystander intervened, but not before police said the victim suffered a bruised lip.

The victim later reported the incident to the University of Pittsburgh police, but since the assault did not happen on campus, Pittsburgh police are handling the investigation.

University police posted a campus safety alert about the attack, describing three of the suspects as all men around 20 to 24 years old. Police said one man was wearing a white t-shirt with a gold chain, another was wearing an orange shirt and the third had a dark-colored sweatshirt.

Pittsburgh police said they're working with the FBI to "fully investigate" the attack and identify all suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pittsburgh police's Zone 4 station at 412-422-6520 or FBI Pittsburgh at 412-432-4000.