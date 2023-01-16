Antique miniature Sarris parade van finds its way back home

CANONSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - A local couple returned an antique miniature parade van to the president of Sarris Candies on Monday.

While visiting Asheville, North Carolina over the holidays, they stopped in a massive antique shop. Hidden underneath a table was the van.

It had gotten lost in the shuffle and was accidentally picked up by an antiques dealer a while back.

A local couple returned an antique miniature parade van to the president of Sarris Candies on Jan. 16, 2023. (Photo: KDKA Photojournalist Steve Willing)

"When my wife and I talked about it, that's what I told her: 'We can probably get this back to Sarris where it belongs and if they're not interested, it can just go up on the shelf with all my other goodies in the barn," said Tom Kelsall, who returned the van.

Sarris says it'll update the van and find a place for it once again.

"My dad loves toys, he loved toys and to him, this was a toy," said president and CEO Bill Sarris. "It was a little van, it was just something."