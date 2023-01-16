Watch CBS News
Local News

Antique miniature Sarris parade van finds its way back home

By Royce Jones

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Antique miniature Sarris parade van finds its way back home
Antique miniature Sarris parade van finds its way back home 01:31

CANONSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - A local couple returned an antique miniature parade van to the president of Sarris Candies on Monday.

While visiting Asheville, North Carolina over the holidays, they stopped in a massive antique shop. Hidden underneath a table was the van.

It had gotten lost in the shuffle and was accidentally picked up by an antiques dealer a while back.

kdka-sarris-candies-van.png
A local couple returned an antique miniature parade van to the president of Sarris Candies on Jan. 16, 2023.  (Photo: KDKA Photojournalist Steve Willing)

"When my wife and I talked about it, that's what I told her: 'We can probably get this back to Sarris where it belongs and if they're not interested, it can just go up on the shelf with all my other goodies in the barn," said Tom Kelsall, who returned the van. 

Sarris says it'll update the van and find a place for it once again.

"My dad loves toys, he loved toys and to him, this was a toy," said president and CEO Bill Sarris. "It was a little van, it was just something." 

Royce Jones
Royce Jones

Royce Jones joined the KDKA news team as a freelance reporter in January 2020. Royce covers a variety of story topics from breaking news, crime and human interest to the strange/unusual. No matter the story, Royce will meet the challenge head-on.

First published on January 16, 2023 / 6:43 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.