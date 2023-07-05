Watch CBS News
Local News

Anthrocon 2023 raises more than $52,000 for charity

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Anthrocon convention raises more than $52,000 for charity
Anthrocon convention raises more than $52,000 for charity 00:20

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Every year, when the 'furries' come to Pittsburgh, they give back in a big way, and this year is no different.

Each year, Anthrocon raises money for a local nonprofit or charity organization.

Organizers say they convention raised more than $52,000 for Rabbit Wranglers of Pittsburgh.

More than 13,000 people helped the 'furries' celebrate this year. 

First published on July 5, 2023 / 12:17 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.