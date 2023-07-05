Anthrocon 2023 raises more than $52,000 for charity
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Every year, when the 'furries' come to Pittsburgh, they give back in a big way, and this year is no different.
Each year, Anthrocon raises money for a local nonprofit or charity organization.
Organizers say they convention raised more than $52,000 for Rabbit Wranglers of Pittsburgh.
More than 13,000 people helped the 'furries' celebrate this year.
