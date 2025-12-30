Penguins beat the Hurricanes 5-1

Anthony Mantha scored twice and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-1 on Tuesday night.

Mantha, who scored in his third straight game, had a power-play goal in the first period and added another goal in the second as Pittsburgh jumped out to a 5-0 lead. Justin Brazeau set a career high with his 12th goal and added an assist. Tommy Novak had a goal and an assist, and Sidney Crosby scored his 21st of the season.

Erik Karlsson had two assists and passed Brad Park for the 14th-most points by a defenseman in NHL history. Bryan Rust also added two assists for the Penguins, who have won three of four following an eight-game losing streak.

Stuart Skinner made 27 saves and improved to 1-3 with the Penguins since they acquired him Dec. 12 from Edmonton in a trade that sent goalie Tristan Jarry to the Oilers.

Mark Jankowski scored for the Hurricanes, who have lost four of six.

Frederik Andersen stopped 23 shots for Carolina. He is 0-6-2 in his last eight starts and hasn't won since Nov. 6 against Minnesota.

Crosby and the Penguins took advantage of a turnover behind the net to open a 1-0 lead 3:46 into the game.

Brazeau and Mantha made it 3-0 later in the period with goals 1:05 apart. Brazeau chipped a shot behind Andersen at 16:07 while falling to the ice on a partial breakaway, and Mantha scored a power-play goal at 17:12 from the top of the crease. Brett Kulak set up Brazeau's breakaway with his 100th NHL assist.

Novak and Mantha scored in the final five minutes of the second period to make it 5-0. Noel Acciari screened Andersen on Novak's shot from the high slot, and Mantha scored his second goal after a give-and-go with Brazeau.

The Hurricanes played again without top defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere, who missed Monday's game against the New York Rangers with a lower-body injury.

Hurricanes: Host the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday.

Penguins: Host the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday.