Annual Stand Down Pittsburgh fair gives back to veterans

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Though the weather was gloomy on Saturday, a grateful group of veterans showed up in the Strip District to take advantage of the help and resources that they so well deserve.

The Stand Down Pittsburgh Services Fair is an annual event held by the Veterans Leadership Program. This is the 15th year this 501(c)(3) charity has put on this fair that connects veterans to more than 70 local health service providers. Along with getting medical help, veterans who came out also received a hot meal, clothing, showers, and even things like legal assistance and employment and education resources from dozens of volunteers.

Ben Stahl, the CEO of the Veterans Leadership Program, says that this event and others like it are vital for veterans in and around Pittsburgh, and he says that this event is a lot of veterans helping veterans.

"I'm a US Navy veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom," said Stahl. "I get a lot of pride and satisfaction in continuing to serve with my brothers in arms. We have a lot of veterans here from a lot of veteran's organizations, and the comradery, and giving people the chance to get back on their feet. It's very rewarding."

One veteran who came out today was Melvin Johnson. He served in the US Air Force in the 1960s and 70s. Johnson says that this event means a great deal to him and his fellow veterans, some of whom are homeless.

"Oh, it's heartwarming. It means a lot to me," Johnson said. "It's a nice benefit for veterans. And it helps some of those homeless veterans with boots, winter coats and to prepare for winter. And it's just a nice thing to do for veterans."

This is an annual event, so there will be one next year, but if you would like more information or would like to donate to this 501(c)(3) charity's cause, log onto their website here.