2 facing animal neglect charges after agents find malnourished farm animals

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Two people in Westmoreland County are facing animal neglect charges.

Animal welfare agents said they discovered multiple dead farm animals and others still alive but in bad shape on a property in Hempfield Township.

Humane officers charged 22-year-olds Sam McCormick and Rachel Cline with 40 counts of animal neglect and cruelty charges after dozens of animals were found on the property without food and water. Several others were found dead and decaying in their pens, agents said.

Some of the animals were also allegedly found running loose in the area.

"We had a lot of sick animals with foot rot, a lot of them underweight," humane agent Andrea Palmer said.

Neighbor Jason Miller said the animals escaped and did damage to others' property. As Miller put it, "You got a 600-pound pig rooting the grass, digging through the trash, knocking everything over and going to the neighbors and doing the same thing."

McCormick and Cline are free on a $10,000 bond. Palmer said the surviving animals are doing better and receiving veterinary care.