Animal Friends hosts 'Paw Patrol Day' for kids in the community
ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - Saturday was a special day for kids and adoptable pets at Animal Friends in Ross Township.
Kids were able to meet characters from Paw Patrol Live, which will be at the Benedum Center next week.
They also got to visit therapy dogs, sit through interactive story time, and learn more about animals currently ready to find their forever homes.
