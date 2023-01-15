Watch CBS News
Local News

Animal Friends hosts 'Paw Patrol Day' for kids in the community

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Animal Friends hosts Paw Patrol Day
Animal Friends hosts Paw Patrol Day 00:21

ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - Saturday was a special day for kids and adoptable pets at Animal Friends in Ross Township. 

Kids were able to meet characters from Paw Patrol Live, which will be at the Benedum Center next week. 

They also got to visit therapy dogs, sit through interactive story time, and learn more about animals currently ready to find their forever homes. 

First published on January 15, 2023 / 11:24 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.