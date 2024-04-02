Actor Angie Harmon says Instacart driver shot and killed her dog

A look at Instacart's stock market debut Instacart's rise from supermarket to stock market 03:45

Former "Law & Order" star Angie Harmon said an Instacart driver delivering groceries to her North Carolina home shot and killed her family's dog on Saturday.

Harmon posted about the incident on Instagram alongside several photos of the dog named Oliver. Harmon said the male delivery driver delivered the groceries before shooting Oliver. The actor said that her family had a Ring camera, but it was inside charging and did not capture any footage of the incident. Harmon said she believed that the man noticed the Ring camera's absence.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department confirmed the incident, saying the driver told police that the dog had attacked him and he had fired in self defense. Harmon disputed that account, saying that the driver "did not have a scratch or bite on him nor were his pants torn."

Police said no charges have been filed related to the incident.

Instacart said in a statement that the driver will no longer be delivering for them.

"We were deeply saddened and disturbed to hear about this incident," the delivery company said. "We have no tolerance for violence of any kind, and the shopper account was immediately suspended from our platform. We have been in direct contact with the customer and are cooperating with law enforcement on their investigation."

Harmon said that the Instacart driver was using a woman's profile, something that police and Instacart did not address in their statements.

The former "Rizzoli and Isles" star said she and her family are devastated by the incident.

"We are completely traumatized & beyond devastated at the loss of our beloved boy & family member," she wrote.