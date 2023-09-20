Watch CBS News

Instacart's rise from supermarket to stock market

San Francisco-based grocery delivery company Instacart made its Nasdaq debut on Tuesday, closing at about a 12% gain. Natalie Lung, a technology reporter for Bloomberg, joins CBS News to discuss Instacart's transition to a public company.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.