Andy Warhol Bridge to close Monday through Thursday nights for at least 3 months

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- For at least three months, the Andy Warhol Bridge will close Monday through Thursday nights while crews install enhanced lighting.

The bridge will be closed from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. starting Monday unless the weather is bad or there's a special event nearby, the Allegheny County Department of Public Works said.

During Pirates games that start at 6:35 p.m. or 7:05 p.m. during closures, the bridge will be open until 7:30 p.m., then the outbound lane will close to traffic. The rest of the bridge will close at 11 p.m.

One sidewalk will stay open for pedestrians while work is happening.

Traffic will be detoured using Fort Duquesne Boulevard, the Rachel Carson Bridge and Isabella Street.

Overnight closures on the Rachel Carson Bridge to install enhanced lighting have ended. The Roberto Clemente Bridge is currently closed for rehabilitation work and isn't expected to open until December. It'll get enhanced lighting later this year.