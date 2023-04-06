Watch CBS News
Andrew McCutchen calls on Pirates fans to wear black for Friday's home opener

By Ross Guidotti

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One of the most popular Pirates is calling for a "blackout" at PNC Park on Friday.

Andrew McCutchen is calling on Pirates fans to wear black for the team's home opener against the Chicago White Sox.

"Not gonna lie a #PNCBlackout412 would go craaazy! 1 of the many reasons I love this city!" he tweeted on Wednesday,

If you are not familiar with a Pirates "blackout" and what it can do, let's harken back to the 2013 National League Wild Card game when Bucco fans in all black cheered on the team to a win against the Cincinnati Reds. 

On Thursday, fans in the Strip District were getting ready for Friday.

"Came down to get some black shirts," Bob Conley said.

"I would think it would bring everybody together, a starter to get everybody energized," Jared Dewispelaere said.

