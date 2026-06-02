Pennsylvania teen, 15, accused of shooting and killing man

A 15-year-old boy is facing charges as an adult after police said he shot and killed a man in Johnstown, Pennsylvania.

Cambria County District Attorney Jessica Aurandt said in a news release that 15-year-old Andre Blackwell-Simms was arrested on Monday in connection with the death of Frederick Myers. He was taken into custody following a foot pursuit and taken to the Cambria County Prison.

The DA's news release said law enforcement was called on May 14 to Somerset Street, where investigators found Myers dead from a gunshot wound. In a news release from May 14, the Johnstown Police Department said officers were called to the scene around 11:30 a.m. for the homicide. CBS affiliate WTAJ reported Myers was in his 30s and was shot in the chest.

Blackwell-Simms is charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault, firearms not to be carried without a license, possession of a firearm by a minor, recklessly endangering another person and terroristic threats. Online court records show he had his preliminary arraignment on Monday and is due back in court for his preliminary hearing later this month. Blackwell-Simms' bail was denied.

Anyone with information on the deadly shooting can contact Johnstown police at 814-472-2100.

"Remember, if you see something, say something," police said in the news release.