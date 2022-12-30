Watch CBS News
Local News

Amtrak trains connecting Pittsburgh to New York to receive upgrades

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Amtrak trains connecting Pittsburgh to New York to receive upgrades
Amtrak trains connecting Pittsburgh to New York to receive upgrades 00:31

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Amtrak's trains connecting Pittsburgh to New York are set to receive some upgrades. 

The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports the Pennsylvania line, which runs from Pittsburgh to Harrisburg and then connects to Philadephia and New York, is among a select few routes nationally that will debut a new train in 2026.

The Amtrak Airo trains will feature new cabin interiors with panoramic windows and support speeds of up to 125 miles per hour.

First published on December 29, 2022 / 7:06 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.