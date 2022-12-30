Amtrak trains connecting Pittsburgh to New York to receive upgrades

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Amtrak's trains connecting Pittsburgh to New York are set to receive some upgrades.

The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports the Pennsylvania line, which runs from Pittsburgh to Harrisburg and then connects to Philadephia and New York, is among a select few routes nationally that will debut a new train in 2026.

The Amtrak Airo trains will feature new cabin interiors with panoramic windows and support speeds of up to 125 miles per hour.