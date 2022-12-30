Amtrak trains connecting Pittsburgh to New York to receive upgrades
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Amtrak's trains connecting Pittsburgh to New York are set to receive some upgrades.
The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports the Pennsylvania line, which runs from Pittsburgh to Harrisburg and then connects to Philadephia and New York, is among a select few routes nationally that will debut a new train in 2026.
The Amtrak Airo trains will feature new cabin interiors with panoramic windows and support speeds of up to 125 miles per hour.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.