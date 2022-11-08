Watch CBS News
Entertainment

'American Rust' season 2 seeking paid core background extras

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The second season of "American Rust" is looking for paid core background extras. 

"American Rust," filming in the Pittsburgh area starting at the end of November, stars Jeff Daniels and Maura Tierney. 

Core background extras can expect to work one to 10 days a month through May, getting paid about $175 for 12 hours. The show needs people to play a range of roles from detectives to steel workers to lawyers. 

Despite Showtime not ordering a second season, "American Rust" was picked up by Amazon Freevee.

The family drama follows "the tattered American dream through the eyes of complicated and compromised Chief of Police Del Harris in a Rust Belt town in southwest Pennsylvania," according to IMDb.

Applications can be submitted online.

First published on November 8, 2022 / 5:23 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.