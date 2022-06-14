'American Rust' to return to Pittsburgh area for season 2

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — "American Rust" is returning to western Pennsylvania after all.

Despite Showtime not ordering a second season of the show, "American Rust" was picked up for a second season by Amazon Freevee, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

The show's first season was filmed in western Pennsylvania and starred Jeff Daniels and Maura Tierney. The show was filmed in the Pittsburgh area for months before premiering in September 2021.

The Post-Gazette reports season 2 will continue to film in the area.

"You can't do this show anywhere else," showrunner Dan Futterman told the PG. "It's a character, the city of Pittsburgh, and also the south of there along the Mon River. ... I'm really grateful to Amazon Freevee for recognizing the value in this show and giving us a chance to keep telling this story. We have a lot of story left."

Futterman said season 2's production could begin in November and continue for about four months.