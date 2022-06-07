'American Countess' docks on the North Shore

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - This isn't your ordinary riverboat.

'American Countess,' which is part of the American Queen Steamboat Company, has made its way to Pittsburgh.

The massive vessel is one of the newest members of the company's fleet. This boat is described as a combination of "old paddle wheelers with a contemporary design."

You can have the chance to board this ship and take a cruise from Louisville, Kentucky and end up right here in Pittsburgh.

From Louisville, you can travel to Madison, Indiana, then to Cincinnati, Ohio, go back down into Maysville, Kentucky, into West Virginia, Ohio, and then disembark in Pittsburgh. More information about upcoming trips can be found on the company's website.

'American Countess,' part of the American Queen Steamboat Company, has made its way to Pittsburgh. The boat was seen here along the North Shore on June 7, 2022. KDKA Photojournalist Scott Danka

You may recall seeing the 'American Duchess' along the North Shore this time last year.