Amazon opens first-of-its-kind same-day delivery facility in Pittsburgh area

Amazon made an announcement that will make last-minute shoppers that much happier or that much more likely to procrastinate.

The company has launched a first-of-its-kind same-day delivery facility in Imperial, and it's expected to provide better service and faster delivery to customers.

"This new site is not only a fulfillment center, but customer orders are also packed and shipped right out of there, and head to customers' doorsteps from this facility," spokesman Marc Heintzman said. "It's an all-in-one."

Heintzman said speed is the main goal for the new facility, allowing everyday items like cleaning supplies, pet food, diapers and trash bags to be delivered faster than ever.

"These are things that people, if they need them within a couple hours, we hope to get it to them with this new same-day site," he said.

With the increase in efficiency in delivery times for local customers comes more jobs in the area — more than 100 new jobs have been filled at this new center, evoking praise from local leaders.

"The opening of this new facility in Imperial is an asset for Allegheny County and the broader tri-state region," Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato said in a statement. "Our county continues to see investment in state-of-the-art logistics and operations facilities, and this newest addition only further positions us as a strategically located hub of innovation. And we particularly celebrate 100 new part- and full-time jobs coming to the region right around the holidays."

"These are great jobs with great pay, great flexible hours, and you can come to Amazon and really build a career," said Heintzman. "We did a lot of seasonal hiring in the Pittsburgh area heading into the holiday season. We see a lot of them stick around come January/February for full-time roles and hopefully even longer."

However, while he admits Amazon is built for procrastinators, Heintzman warns shoppers to check the estimated delivery date when ordering to ensure their packages get to their desired destinations on time.

Amazon also offers gift-wrapping for ordered items, and packages can be tracked during each step of the delivery process.