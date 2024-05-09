Amazon delivery station in North Versailles adds hundreds of jobs

NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. (KDKA) — Amazon has opened a new delivery station in North Versailles.

The delivery station opened in August, but state officials and Amazon employees cut the ribbon on Thursday. They said the site has created 500 jobs directly and indirectly.

"This site is for people who grew up here and live around here," Lt. Gov. Austin Davis said. "This is a full-circle moment. We saw this site as a leader when it was the Eastland Mall years ago, one of the nation's most cutting-edge malls. We saw it decline, vacant site, we saw Amazon rehabilitating and reemerging this site for our greater community's good."

In the 1960s, the Eastland Mall opened, but it closed in the early 2000s, impacting jobs in the area.

Robert Petrocelli's auto sales business is across the street. He's been here for nearly 40 years.

"It was a flea market at one time," he said. "The mall was beautiful years ago. They've built that, I watched them build it, it was amazing, and I think it's a good thing for this area."