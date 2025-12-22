Amazon customers complain about packages stuck for weeks in Armstrong County: "It's there to die"

People in Armstrong County communities like Worthington and Kittanning say they're not getting packages they ordered weeks ago from Amazon.

Victoria Bowser of Slate Lick said multiple packages that she ordered from Amazon never came. She said that some of her orders date back to Black Friday, which was nearly a month ago.

"The delivery date will just keep getting pushed back a day," Bowser said.

Bowser had multiple examples on her phone of this happening. She even said some of her orders have resulted in cancellations.

Katy Tarr of Worthington called it a "nightmare."

"I had 24 items that were delayed, missing, or whatever at one point," she said.

Again, these orders are not recent. Tarr said most of them were made on Black Friday or Cyber Monday.

Both customers say the Amazon Flex facility in South Buffalo is the common denominator. People can use their own cars and make money delivering packages.

In a statement, Amazon said there were some "operational challenges" at the site that led to delays, but the company is taking "immediate steps" to address them.

"They don't get delivered. I don't know what's happening to them," Tarr said.

If she sees a package stuck there?

"I'm never getting it. It's there to die. It's gone," Tarr said.

Bowser says this is about getting the actual service you subscribe to.

"People pay for Prime to get fast shipping for their Christmas presents and everything," she said.

She's waiting on a Christmas present for her dad, but isn't banking on it getting to her in time.

"It says it's coming Wednesday, the day before Christmas, so I've kind of lost hope," Bowser said.

Amazon said people impacted should reach out to customer service.

"We apologize for this inconvenience, especially during the holiday season, and are taking immediate steps to address the issue. In the meantime, we encourage customers to reach out to our customer service team for assistance," Amazon spokesperson Dannea DeLisser said in a statement.